Cricket fraternity pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Many from the cricket fraternity on Wednesday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir, everyone took to Twitter accounts pay respects to the late leader.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sachin urged everyone to share the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi with children and students.

"The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed" quoted by Gandhiji signified his views about Mother Earth.

On his 150th birth anniversary it is only fitting that we come together & make India Swachh & Swasth.#SwachhataHiSeva #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/t8A70eXhaK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2019

Master Blaster also requested every citizen of the country to support the ban on single-use plastic and promote 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. He asked citizens to clean their surroundings be it land, air or water.Gambhir shared a video showing the life of Mahatma Gandhi through and his teachings. "Salute to our Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the 150th birth anniversary of the country, read a part of his tweet.



"In the midst of death, life persists. In the midst of untruth, truth persists. In the midst of darkness, light persists."- Remembering the Mahatma, his words & his life's teachings. May we embibe them every day. #HappyGandhiJayanti #FatherofTheNation," Mithali Raj tweeted.



Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.



"Wishing all of you a very Happy #GandhiJayanti.. Remembering our very own Bapu who did so much for our Nation..Vande Mataram, Jai Hind," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter.



A number of events are being organised across the country to mark the day.

