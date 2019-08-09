Cricket fraternity pours in wishes for Hashim Amla post retirement announcement

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the South African batsman Hashim Amla who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed Amla's decision to retire on August 8.

"#BreakingNews @amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League. #AmlaRetires," CSA tweeted.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire. I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love, and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun," Amla said in a statement.The 36-year-old is the only South African to have scored a triple century in the Test format. He also has the highest Test score by a South African batsman against England, India and the West Indies and was also named as the Proteas cricketer of the year in 2010 and 2013.Proteas leg spinner Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, and Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and congratulated Amla for his brilliant cricketing career."A brother, guide and a well-wisher to everyone in proteas dressing room will be missed. Jazakallah for all the help and love @amlahash let allah bless you for everything you intend to do in future #Legend," Tahir tweeted."Congratulations @amlahash for brilliant career..always enjoyed the battle with you in the ground while bowling to you ..wish you lots of happiness going forward.. Great man may god bless you," Harbhajan wrote."One of the great ambassadors of the great game. A South African cricket GIANT. Humility personified at all times - @amlahash. God bless," Ravi Shastri opined.In the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Amla amassed 203 runs in seven matches. His highest total in ODIs came in the World Cup 2015 when he scored 159 against Ireland to help his side post a highest-ever World Cup total of 411."His best ODI score came at #CWC15 when his 159 boosted South Africa to their highest-ever World Cup total - 411/4 v Ireland. Congratulations on a wonderful career, Hashim Amla," official handle of Cricket World Cup tweeted."Congratulations on a fantastic international career, Hashim Amla. He reached the Honours Boards twice, scoring his first century at Lord's in 2008. #LoveLords," Lord's Cricket Ground wrote on the micro-blogging website.Former South African cricketers Mark Boucher, Robin Peterson, and Shoaib Akhtar also conveyed their wishes to Amla."@amlahash respect! No words to describe. #Legend," Boucher tweeted."Morals, respect, hard work, dedication, family man, team player, faith are the stats I will remember and tell kids about forever One of the very best to play this beautiful game The silent WARRIOR @amlahash- love you bro look forward to that chai you're making," Peterson said."The great #HashimAmla has surprised the world with his announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, what a legend & what a great human being & great brand ambassador of the game respect to you wish you best of luck .." Shoaib Akhtar wrote.Amla played 124 Tests for South Africa, scoring 9,282 runs at an average of 46.41.He went on to represent Proteas in 181 ODIs and he was able to amass 8,113 runs in the format.In the shortest format of the game, the cricketer was able to reinvent himself, as he played 44 T20Is for the Proteas, scoring 9277 runs in them at an average of 33.61. (ANI)