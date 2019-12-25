Cricket fraternity wishes fans 'Merry Christmas'

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Cricket fraternity wished their fans on social media as they get wrapped in Christmas spirit.

Indian player Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and shared a picture of Indian players wearing Christmas cap.



Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wished everyone Merry Christmas.Indian wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa shared a picture of the Christmas tree on Twitter to greet his fans. His tweet read, "Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season with your family and loved ones. Merry Christmas!"Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary tweeted a picture of himself sitting in front of a Christmas tree and captioned it as, "May ur home be filled wit the joy of the Christmas season. Here wishing u all Merry Christmas. May God blesses us all"Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha posted a picture of his family on Twitter and captioned it as Merry Christmas.Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)