Cricket fraternity wishes Kuldeep Yadav on his 25th birthday

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Saturday wished the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav as he turns 25 today.

The popularly known two-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Yadav as 'Kul-Cha' have taken Men in Blue over the line many times with their fiery spells.

Taking to Twitter, Chahal wrote, "Happy birthday lil brother."Yadav scalped, in the last T20I against West Indies which India won by 67 runs, two wickets. He is also part of India's ODI match squad. India won the shortest format series 2-1 against West Indies.India coach Ravi Shastri, pacer Mohammed Shami, former Spinner Harbhajan Singh and Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also extended their wishes to the birthday boy."Many happy returns of the day to the Big and kool fellas. Enjoy. @imkuldeep18 #BArun," Shastri tweeted."Happy birthday brother @imkuldeep18 #birthday," Shami tweeted."Happy birthday @imkuldeep18 have a great year ahead.. best wishes going forward.. hope u win many more games for team India," Harbhajan tweeted."Birthday greetings to you @imkuldeep18 bro. Wish you lots of success in the years ahead," Pujara tweeted.India will next take on West Indies in the first ODI at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 15. (ANI)