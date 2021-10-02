Cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance: Ramiz Raja

Lahore, Oct 2 (IANS) Ramiz Raja, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that cricket nurseries in the country will have a permanent importance under him. On Friday, Raja had a meeting with Chairpersons and Chief Executives of the First Boards at the National High Performance Centre, where he shared his vision revolving around grassroots cricket.

"The grassroots level deserves attention as it has been a neglected field for years, resulting in marginalising our growth canvas. Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance," said Raja in a statement by PCB on Saturday.

In the meeting, Raja emphasised on the quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure upgradation so that the youngsters receive the best playing facilities and environment to display and demonstrate their talent.

"I acknowledge and appreciate the good work done at the provincial level by the First Boards and look forward to continuing to work collectively to bring a change to the Pakistan cricket landscape," concluded Raja.

Raja was elected as 36th chairman of PCB on September 14 for a three-year term, succeeding Ehsan Mani.

