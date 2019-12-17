Cricket Scotland announce fixtures against Australia, New Zealand

Edinburgh [Scotland], Dec 17 (ANI): Cricket Scotland on Tuesday announced fixtures for upcoming series against Australia and New Zealand between June 10 and June 29 next year.

Scotland will take on the Blackcaps in one T20I match on June 10 followed by an ODI on June 12.

Earlier, Kiwis were scheduled to play the Scottish side on June 26 in the lone ODI match but now the tour has been rescheduled.After playing New Zealand, Scotland will then take on the Australian side, which has confirmed their presence for a T20I match on June 29.While commenting on the upcoming series, Head Coach of Scotland's men, Shane Burger said that we have defeated strong sides in the past and will give them a tough fight."The opportunity to play against two of the best teams in the world is an exciting prospect. We have beaten teams of this calibre previously and we will be looking to push them all the way on all occasions," Burger said in the statement.Scotland ODI and T20 series fixtures against Australia and New Zealand :June 10 T20 Scotland vs New Zealand (The Grange, Edinburgh)June 12 ODI Scotland vs New Zealand (The Grange, Edinburgh)June 29 T20I Scotland vs Austalia (The Grange, Edinburgh) . (ANI)