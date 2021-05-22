Cricket West Indies to hold players' draft on May 25

St. John's (Antigua), May 22 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) will hold Professional Cricketers Draft for the 2021/2022 season on May 25, with nearly 100 players vying for 12 spots.

Six territorial board franchises will convene to draft their final two players for their squads to play in the forthcoming season, which includes the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship.