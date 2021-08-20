Cricketer Chris Cairns off life support, recovering well

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after a heart surgery in Sydney.

"For those of you who want to know how @chriscairns168 is getting on, I'm pleased to say that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney. They are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and ask for continued privacy. Great news," Cairns's lawyer Aaron Lloyd wrote on social media.