Cricketers take to social media to wish Happy Father's Day

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Several Indian cricketers took to social media on the occasion of Happy Father's Day, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav posting pictures along with messages of gratitude to celebrate the day.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently quarantining with the Indian team before the tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series from July 13, followed by a three-match T20I series, posted a picture on Twitter with his father and wrote, "To the one I can always rely on, The one who supports me no matter what. Grateful for you Papa. Happy Father's Day."