Cristiano Ronaldo named Premier League's player of the month for September 2021

London [UK], October 8 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Premier League's Player of the Month for September 2021 after making an instant impact on his return to Manchester United.



The Portuguese scored three goals in as many Premier League matches after re-joining Man Utd from Juventus.

It is Ronaldo's fifth Player of the Month award, having won three successive league titles in his first spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in July 2009, and it is his first since March 2008.

That gap of more than 13 years between Player of the Month prizes is the longest in Premier League history.

Ronaldo enjoyed a dream first appearance on his return to the club, scoring two goals in the 4-1 home victory over Newcastle United.

He also netted the opening goal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team came from behind to win 2-1 at West Ham United.

The Man Utd forward topped a six-man shortlist that also included Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Mohamed Salah and Ismaila Sarr. (ANI)