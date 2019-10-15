Cristiano Ronaldo registers 700 career goals

Kyiv [Ukraine], Oct 15 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (local time) became only the sixth player in the history of football to register 700 career goals.

He achieved the feat in the side's 1-2 defeat against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted a penalty in the 72nd minute of the match to score his 700th goal.Germany striker Gerd Muller, Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas, Brazil's Pele and Romario, and the Czech Republic's Josef Bican are the other five players to score 700 goals in their career.Argentine Lionel Messi is the only active player who can go past the 700 goals mark. He currently has 672 goals to his credit.The 34-year-old Ronaldo had made his international debut at just the age of 18. He registered his first goal in the opening match of Euro 2004.At international level, Ronaldo has scored 95 goals for Portugal and he is only second to Iran's Ali Daei as he has 109 goals to his name.In the match between Portugal and Ukraine, Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko scored the goals for the latter, handing them a 2-1 win over the former.Ukraine is now placed at the top of Group B in the Euro 2020 qualifying tournament with 19 points from seven matches while Portugal is on the second place with 11 points. (ANI)