Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 800-goal mark

Manchester [UK], December 3 (ANI): Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday breached the 800-goal mark of his senior career against Arsenal in the Premier League match.



Red Devil's no. 7 tucked home Marcus Rashford's cross at the start of the second half to bring up the landmark figure of 800 goals. The Portuguese is clear of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in the overall list as he continues to do the business at the highest level.

After that Ronaldo moved on to 801 with the penalty that took all three points from the 3-2 win over the Gunners. 115 of Ronaldo's strikes have come at the international level for Portugal.

Since starting with Sporting in Lisbon, he now has 483 league goals to his name and 12 for the Reds in all competitions since returning to Old Trafford earlier this season. In total, he now has 130 for United, five for Sporting, 450 for Real Madrid, and 101 for Juventus to go with those 115 in Portugal's colours. (ANI)

