CSA Members' Council unanimously accepts MOI

"We have now reached the stage where we can move to complete one of the outstanding issues of our mandate which is to hold the Annual General Meeting," said CSA Interim Board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou.

Johannesburg, April 28 (IANS) Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Members' Council (MC) on Wednesday confirmed it had 'unanimously accepted a new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) by a written resolution to embrace modern governance requirements'.

The dissenting MC and CSA's Interim Board had last Monday reached an agreement on a new governance structure, thus averting a proposed ministerial intervention which would have given the reins of the sport in the hands of the government.

Had the agreement for the new governance structure not been reached, the South African sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, would have de-recognised Cricket South Africa (CSA), and the national cricket body would have lost the right to select national teams or hand out national colours.

"I would like to thank the Members' Council for ensuring that this resolution is passed. Cricket is now poised to move forward with a new governance structure. We look forward to taking the focus away from the boardroom and to the field of play especially ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year," said Nicolaou on Wednesday.

"We have kept Minister (of Sport, Arts and Culture) Nathi Mthethwa fully briefed on the latest developments," added Nicolaou.

For long there had been a stalemate, where several presidents of provincial associations on the MC were not in favour of a new independent CSA board, which they felt, would take away their authority on the body.

Since last year, an interim CSA board put in place by the government had been at loggerheads with the MC - the highest decision-making authority in the organisation -- which was affecting the sport in the country.

On Monday, both the dissenting groups had met to deal with outstanding issues related to amending CSA's Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) and agreed to work together for the common good of the sport.

--IANS

akm/kh