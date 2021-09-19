CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg

Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs here on Sunday.

After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.