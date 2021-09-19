CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 20th, 2021, 00:01:07hrs
Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs here on Sunday.

After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Indians 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.

--IANS

bsk

