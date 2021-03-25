CSK sign up Afghan pacer Farooqi as net bowler

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been signed up by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. The ACB tweeted photos of Farooqi leaving for Chennai while making the announcement.

"Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL!" said the ACB.