CSK won't let go of Dhoni if retention is allowed in 2022 IPL auction; official

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to "save captain MS Dhoni first" for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) if retention of players is allowed ahead of the auction that will precede the mega tournament.

According to a Sports Tak report, Dhoni will be the first player to be retained by CSK once they get clarity over the rules around the mega-auction. In a post-match discussion on Friday, Dhoni had said that it is up to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and how they shape the rules for the auction next season that will decide whether he will be involved with CSK as a player next season.