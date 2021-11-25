Cummins, Smith probably two best candidates for Australia Test skipper's role, feels Lyon

Melbourne [Australia], November 25 (ANI): Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon feels batter Steven Smith and pacer Pat Cummins are the two "best" candidates for the leadership roles in the squad.



Both Cummins and Smith were interviewed for the role of Australia next Test skipper following the resignation of Tim Paine.

"I think you look at the two guys who have been interviewed by Australia for the two roles, I think they're probably the two best candidates in my eyes," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon as saying.

"Playing under Pat at New South Wales cricket in the one-day set up last year, I think he did a really good job, to be honest with you. I know it's going to be a different kettle of fish, but he's got a lot of senior players around him to support Pat if he does get the nod," he added.

Lyon, Australia's most experience Test cricketer, said Smith has got a great cricket mind and he has no doubts over the batter's ability.

"But then you look at Steve Smith, I think Smithy is up there with the best batters in the world. He's got a great cricket mind and I've got no dramas with both of them putting their hand up for the captaincy, to be honest with you," said Lyon.

In March this year, Smith for the first time had openly talked about wanting to lead Australia again. The 31-year-old cricketer was removed as the skipper following his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018.

Smith's captaincy ban expired last year, however, he was not handed back the leadership post as Paine continued to lead the side in the longest format of the game.

Last week, following the resignation of Paine as Australia Test skipper, Cricket Australia (CA) informed that Smith was available for the role of captaincy. (ANI)

