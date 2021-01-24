Cup holders Arsenal out of FA cup, City survive

London, Jan 24 (IANS) There were no major upsets in the fourth round of the FA Cup as all of the Premier League sides qualified against lower league oppositions, although reigning FA Cup Champions Arsenal were knocked out of the tournament, and Manchester City had to suffer against a side from three leagues below them.

On Saturday, the only goal of the game between Southampton and Arsenal came when Arsenal defender Gabriel diverted a low cross into his own net, but Southampton deserved the win after they bullied Mikel Arteta's side for most of the game, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manchester City was nine minutes from falling victims to one of the biggest upsets in recent seasons before a three-goal burst in the last nine minutes saw them through against League Two (fourth division) Cheltenham Town.

The home side made good use of long throws into the heart of the City penalty area and as a result of one of those Alfie May was able to put them ahead in the 59th minute.

Cheltenham defended solidly until Phil Foden volleyed home from Joao Cancelo's cross in the 81st minute and Gabriel Jesus put Pep Guardiola's men ahead after controlling Fernandinho's diagonal ball three minutes later, before Ferran Torres confirmed the win in injury time.

Sheffield United and Brighton both made it into the next round, although Plymouth gave Sheffield some nervous moments with Panutche Camara's 75th-minute goal after Chris Basham and Billy Sharp had put Sheffield 2-0 ahead.

Steve Alzate's 58th-minute goal saw Brighton through 2-1 at home to League Two side Blackpool, who knocked West Brom out in the last round. Yves Bissouma opened the scoring for Brighton, only for Gary Madine to give Blackpool a chance on the brink of halftime.

West Ham had no such problems as they cruised past Doncaster Rovers (League One) 4-0 thanks to goals from Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko, the unfortunate Doncaster Rovers captain Andy Butler, and Oladapo Afolayan.

Elsewhere Bristol City won 3-0 away to Millwall, while Swansea City thrashed Nottingham Forrest 5-1 and Barnsley beat Championship leaders Norwich City 1-0.

