Curtis Campher receives maiden T20I call-up as Ireland name squad for Zimbabwe series

The T20Is will be the final home internationals in this format before the squad heads to the UAE for the ICC T20 World Cup in October.The ODIs are part of the ICC World Cup Super League - which forms the qualification pathway to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.The T20I series will commence on August 27 in Dublin while the ODI leg of the tour will get underway on September 8."For the T20I series we have selected a squad of 16 for the five-match T20I series, of which it will be narrowed down to 15 each match day. Given the T20 World Cup starting in two months we want to provide as much playing time for the players in this format as possible," said Andrew White, Chair of national men's selectors in a statement."While we have kept faith with the squad that played in the recent South Africa series, we have additionally brought Curtis Campher in for his first call-up for Ireland in the T20 format. Curtis is back bowling following his injury, and will add a dynamic batting and bowling presence to the squad."His inclusion will provide Graham Ford and Andrew Balbirnie with increased flexibility as they look to finalise their plans ahead of the World Cup," he added.Regarding the ODI squad, White said: "As we are all aware, there are no longer any meaningless ODIs when it comes to the World Cup Super League, and we have selected a squad that recognises the good performances put in during the recent South Africa series."Again, we welcome the news that Curtis [Campher] is back bowling, having come through last week's training camp in Somerset with no concerns."William Porterfield likewise has overcome his finger injury sustained during the South Africa series, and the uncapped Graham Kennedy continued to impress coaches in Somerset last week, and retains his place in the squad with his all-round ability," he added.T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.In addition, the Ireland Wolves squad has also been named for the one-off match between the two white-ball series."Murray Commins and Matt Ford make their first appearances in Irish colours at any level. Commins - who is still working through his qualification period - has continued to impress selectors, coaches and fans alike with some great batting performances, while Ford has shown a consistent ability to adapt and read a given game situation, scoring quickly on a consistent basis," said White."William Porterfield will lead the team in this one-off match, and will utilise the match as an opportunity for getting more game time under his belt ahead of the ODIs," he added.Wolves squad: William Porterfield (capt), Murray Commins, Stephen Doheny, Matt Ford, Mike Frost, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Manley, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker (plus two players to be added). (ANI)