Cuttack ODI: West Indies set India target of 316

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard's knocks of 89 and 74* respectively enabled West Indies to set a target of 316 runs in front of India here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.



After being asked to bat first, Windies openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope put on 57 runs for the first wicket. Ravindra Jadeja got the first breakthrough for India as he dismissed Lewis (21) in the 15th over of the innings. Soon after Hope (42) was sent back to the pavilion, reducing Windies to 70/2.

Shimron Hetmyer (37) and Roston Chase (38) then put on 62 runs for the third wicket, but their stint at the crease was ended by Navdeep Saini and Windies found itself at 144/4 in the 32nd over.

Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran then got together at the crease and the duo put on 135-runs for the fifth wicket. The duo kept on hammering Indian bowlers all around the park in the final overs.

Pooran was dismissed for 89 while Pollard remained unbeaten on 74. For India, Saini took two wickets. (ANI)

