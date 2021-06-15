CWG 2022: Women's T20 competition to run from July 29-August 8

Birmingham [UK], June 15 (ANI): The Women's T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will run from July 29 to August 7 at Edgbaston.



The competition will be an eight-team event and the group stage will run upto August 4. The semi-finals will take place on August 6 while the final, as well as the playoff for third place (bronze medal), will go ahead on August 7.

"With 11 days of swimming and diving, 8 days of cricket, 8 days of gymnastics and 7 days of athletics, including the marathon, the summer of 2022 is set for a spectacular home Games," the official website of the Commonwealth Games said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"The Birmingham 2022 competition schedule features more medal events for women than men for the first time in Commonwealth Games history, as well as a fully integrated para-sport programme," it added.

This is only the second time that cricket is featuring in the Commonwealth Games, but it is a debut for the women's game, as well as the T20 format. Earlier, men's 50-over competition was part of the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, England, and a nation from the Caribbean have all qualified for the event.

The eighth spot in the tournament will be taken by the winners of a qualifying event to be held by January 31, 2022. (ANI)

