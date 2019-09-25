Cyprus, Israel to host U17 European Championship in 2021, 2022

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): Cyprus and Israel have been chosen to host the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) European U17 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022, respectively, by the UEFA executive committee at its meeting in Ljubljana on Wednesday.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) previously staged the predecessor U16 Euro Championship in 1992 and the U18 Euro Championship in 1998, the last time the island hosted a UEFA final tournament.



The Israel Football Association (IFA) welcomed the U16 finals in 2000 and more recently was the venue for the 2013 U21 Euro Championship and 2015 Women's U19 Euro Championship. Estonia will host the 2020 finals from May 21 to June 6.

While Romania and Slovakia have been chosen to host the UEFA European U19 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) previously hosted the U19 Euro Championship in 2011. Romania also staged the 1998 U21 finals and Bucharest is a venue for UEFA Euro Championship 2020, had welcomed the 2012 UEFA Europa League final.

The Slovak Football Association (SFZ) staged the 2000 U21 Euro Championship, the U17 Euro Championship in 2013 and the 2016 Women's U19 Euro Championship.

Northern Ireland will host this season's U19 final tournament from July 19 to August 1. (ANI)

