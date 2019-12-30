D'Arcy Short replaces Sean Abbott in ODI squad for India tour

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 30 (ANI): D'Arcy Short has been added to the Australian squad for the upcoming Tour of India from January 14-19.

Short has been brought into the squad for Sean Abbott, who suffered a moderate side strain playing for the Sydney Sixers against the Sydney Thunder during Big Bash League (BBL) match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.



"It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup," National Selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad," he added.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first ODI between Australia and India will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. (ANI)

