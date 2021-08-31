Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Durban [South Africa], August 31 (ANI): One of the greatest pacers to have played the game of cricket, Dale Steyn, on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.



Proteas pacer Steyn had bid adieu to the longest format in 2019 but continued to play in the 50-over format and 20-over format. On Tuesday Steyn announced that he is now retiring from all forms of cricket.

"And it's been a long December and there is reason to believe, maybe this year will be better than the last. I cannot remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass," said Steyn in an official statement.

"It has been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts, to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows," he added.

Further in his statement, Steyn said: "Today I officially retire from the game I love the most, bittersweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it has been an incredible journey together."

Dale Steyn finished the Test format with 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the Test format, as he went past Shaun Pollock in 2019.

The right-arm seamer also went on to play 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa, managing to take 260 wickets across both formats.

In the Indian Premier League, Steyn represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, and Gujarat Lions over the course of his career.


