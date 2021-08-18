Dane Van Niekerk to lead SA in limited-overs series to Caribbean

Johannesburg, Aug 18 (IANS) South Africa have announced an 18-player women's squad for the white-ball tour of the Caribbean, which begins from August 31. After being ruled out of the India and Pakistan series this year with a lower-back injury, Dane Van Niekerk will resume captaincy duties and lead South Africa in the three T20Is and five ODIs.

All-rounder Chloe Tryon who sustained a similar injury is also set to make a comeback. She last made an appearance in an international match in March 2020.

The squad also marks the comeback of Masabata Klaas, who missed the India tour alongside Tazmin Brits, who have been impressive for the SA Women Emerging side against Zimbabwe.

South Africa head coach, Hilton Moreeng, is happy with the progress players have made since returning from injuries.

"Following the conclusion of our recent camps in Pretoria the players have continued with their training programme, followed by a period of rest and recovery before reconvening for our week-long camp ahead of our departure on Monday," he said.

"A few of our players have been making solid progress in their return from injuries and we are glad to see them giving a good account of themselves in International tournaments. We look forward to them taking part in this series after some time away from the national set up."

South Africa squad: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondu Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas.

