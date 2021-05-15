Dani Alves earns Brazil recall for World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, May 15 (IANS) Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has returned to Brazil's squad for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said.

The 24-member squad includes uncapped Benfica defender Lucas Verissimo while head coach Tite also recalled Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Juventus defender Alex Sandro, reported Xinhaua on Friday.