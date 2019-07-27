Daniel Vettori joins Bangladesh as spin consultant

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday appointed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as spin consultant and South Africa paceman Charl Langeveldt as pace bowling coach.

Vettori has agreed to work with the Bangladesh spinners up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

On the other hand, Langeveldt will join the team as its full-time pace bowling coach.40-year-old Vettori, New Zealand's record wicket-taker in international cricket, retired in 2015. He has been the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) team Brisbane Heat.The Kiwi great will be available for around 100 days in his role with Bangladesh which combines preparation phase, series' and tournaments including the tours of India 2019, the Asia Cup and New Zealand in 2020."Spin bowling has been a traditional strength for Bangladesh. I hope to share my knowledge as a player and coach of the demands of modern-day spin bowling in all versions of the game and help the bowlers make good intelligent decisions so that they can maximise their talents and skills," Vettori said."This is a team on the rise and there are so much experience and potential. It will be a pleasure to work with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and the other up and coming youngsters which I am looking forward to with a lot of interest," he added.44-year old Langeveldt has played 87 international matches for South Africa from 2001 to 2010.Before joining Bangladesh, he was Afghanistan's bowling coach. He has also been South Africa's fast bowling specialist coach.Currently, Bangladesh is in Colombo and playing an ODI series with Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka had won the first game by 91 runs and both the teams will meet in the second ODI at PR Stadium on July 28. (ANI)