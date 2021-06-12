Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapses, stabilises (Ld)

Eriksen, 29, has been admitted to a hospital and stabilised, Europe's football governing body UEFA said in a statement on their twitter handle.

Copenhagen, June 12 (IANS) A Euro 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Finland was on Saturday suspended after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute with both teams still goalless.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET," it said.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

A 15-second video footage showed Eriksen collapsing near the touchline. Referee Anthony Taylor and players from both sides immediately called the medical staff. The midfielder, who plays for Serie A club Inter Milan after moving from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, received treatment for around 10 minutes before he was stretchered off the field.

Eriksen's teammates stood around him to block the view for the cameras when doctors and paramedics were trying to resuscitate him.

Fans on social media lambasted the cameramen and broadcasters who reportedly showed live footage of his wife when Eriksen was being resuscitated.

"The cameramen and broadcasters deciding to then show live footage of his wife, is utterly disgusting. Inhumane," wrote a fan on Twitter, while another wrote, "It's a shame to display the agony of the teams, need to show some respect and turn off broadcasting!!"

--IANS

akm/qma