Danny Ings out for three weeks due to injury, confirms Hasenhuttl

Southampton [UK], March 8 (ANI): Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Danny Ings is likely to be absent for the remainder of this month's fixtures due to injury.



The striker was replaced by Che Adams in the 13th minute during the match against Sheffield United on Saturday, and will now miss games against Manchester City, Brighton and AFC Bournemouth, with a return date expected to fall after March's international break.

"I think it is a serious one but not too serious. I think three weeks it'll be, expect him back after the international break," the club's official website quoted Hasenhuttl as saying when asked about Ings's injury.

Southampton had secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the match.

James Ward-Prowse had scored the opening goal of the match before Adams doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Southampton then defended well against Sheffield United and claimed three points from the game.

Southampton will next take on Premier League table-toppers Manchester City on March 10. (ANI)

