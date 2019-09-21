David De Gea recalls 'bad memories' from last season ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against West Ham, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea said that they still have 'bad memories' from last season when both teams faced each other.

In the last season, West Ham had thrashed Manchester United by 3-1 during their Premier League match.

"I believe they have a decent side with some good players who are important to them. They are on the up at the moment, but we still have bad memories from last season, so we have to be much more switched on right from the off than we were then," the club's official website quoted De Gea as saying.



"There are three very important points at stake for us to remain up there near the top, and also for the younger lads to keep gaining in confidence. We also want to show that's what we're here for, going away to difficult grounds and going there for the three points," he added.

De Gea also praised his club's fans calling them 'incredible'.

"Our fans that follow us away from home are just incredible. Sometimes it's just like we are playing at home in those away fixtures!" he said.

Manchester United will compete against West Ham in the Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

