David De Gea signs four-year contract extension deal at Manchester United

Manchester [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): Manchester United's David De Gea on Monday signed a four-year contract extension deal which will allow to the goalkeeper to stay at the club until June 2023.

The 28-year-old joined the club back in 2011 and has made 367 appearances so far.

De Gea is delighted over signing the new contract and called it a 'genuine honour'.

"It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour. Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club," the club's official website quoted De Gea as saying."Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together. As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here," he added.Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said over the years, De Gea has proved himself to be the best in the world."I am delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club. Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs. David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defence," Solskjaer said. (ANI)