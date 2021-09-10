David Goffin to miss rest of 2021 season due to injury

Brussels [Belgium], September 10 (ANI): Belgium tennis player and former world number seven David Goffin on Thursday announced that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a knee injury.



"Unfortunately I won't be able to compete again this year in 2021. It's been a tough year with some injuries with my ankle earlier this year and my knee is bothering me for too long now," Goffin said in a video posted on Instagram.

"So I took the decision not to play again, not to compete this year. I will take the time now for my body. It's important to take the time to fully recover. I need it, my body needs it. I think those four months will be necessary to come back stronger in 2022."

The last time Goffin was seen on the court was at the Western & Southern Open where Guido Pella defeated the Belgian in the first round.

The Belgian finishes his season with a 14-15 record, as per atptour.com. Goffin lifted his fifth ATP Tour trophy in February at Montpellier, where he defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set final. (ANI)

