David Luiz is one of our leaders, says Arteta

London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised defender David Luiz and said he is one of the leaders at the club who is working hard to become better.



Having struggled with some injury issues this season, Luiz is now enjoying an excellent run of form and was named man of the match on Saturday as Arsenal drew 0-0 with Manchester United in the Premier League.

"It's a credit to him because he trains really hard. This season has been really tough in the beginning because he's been through some injuries but he's kept at it, he understood his role, he knows his role in the team, he's one of our leaders and he's so willing to keep improving," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"Even at this age, he's always looking at his games and his clips, all the time asking questions. When that happens you can still improve as a player and I think that's why he's performing the way he is at the moment," he added.

The 33-year-old Brazilian has formed an impressive partnership with Rob Holding in the heart of the Arsenal defence in recent weeks and has started each of the last four league games, helping the Gunners to three clean sheets.

"David knows the things that he's really good at and the things where there is still room for improvement. He's a really honest man with himself. He's won everything and it's a joy to work with him," Arteta said.

"He showed his character first of all with the decision he made to join the club when he was with a club where he was winning trophies and he was still comfortable and under contract," he added.

Luiz is out of contract at the end of the season having agreed to a year-long extension last summer following his move from Chelsea in 2019.

"No, there are still a few months to go on that. I talk to him all the time about this kind of thing so we're in a good position. What I want is for him to keep performing like this to the end of the season," Arteta said. (ANI)

