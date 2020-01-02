David Warner shares emotional message on bushfires

Sydney [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test against New Zealand, Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Thursday shared an emotional message on Instagram for Australians who are fighting the bushfires which are raging across the country.

Warner also shared the photo of a man who is sitting with a dog on a beach, facing bushfires.

He captioned the post as-- "I just saw this pic and I'm still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do"."My heart, my family's heart, are with you. These fires are beyond words. To every Firefighter, volunteer to every family, we are with you. You are the real heroes. You do us proud," added he.In December last year, a match in the Big Bash League had to be abandoned due to smoke and poor air quality.Warner has registered 141 runs so far in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.Australia has already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.Both the teams will now lock horns in the third Test at Sydney, from January 3-7. (ANI)