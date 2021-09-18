Davis Cup: Emil Ruusuvuori defeats Ramanathan, Finland take 2-0 lead

Espoo [Finland], September 18 (ANI): Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland defeated India's Ramkumar Ramanathan as the former gained a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Davis Cup tie on Day 1 of World Group 1 first round on Friday.



Ruusuvuori defeated Ramanathan 6-4, 7-5 to help Finland gain a 2-0 lead over India in the ongoing Davis Cup tie.

Earlier on Friday, Otto Virtanen of Finland opened the Davis Cup tie with a win against India's number one player Prajnesh Gunneswaran here at Espoo Metro Areena on Day 1 of World Group I first round.

Otto gave Finland a lead of 1-0 by defeating Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-6 (1). Virtanen (ATP-419) and India's number one player Prajnesh Gunneswaran (ATP-165) stepped in front of about 1,500 spectators at the Espoo Metro Areena for the opening match of the tie.

Match started at a good pace as both players didn't step any wrong foot forward for the starting five games.

But in the sixth game of the round, Virtanen's pressure paid off, as he gained a 4-2 lead. The Finn kept the lead intact until the end of the game as he sealed the opening round 6-3 with strong passes. (ANI)

