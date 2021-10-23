Day 6: 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National C'ships results

Salute Hockey Academy began the day six proceedings with a monumental 17-2 win over Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh in the Pool F match.Gaganjeet Singh (22', 41', 56') and Gurnoor Grewal (42', 52', 60') registered hat-tricks to their names, while Ramkesh (9', 36'), Ankush (17', 60') and Pritam (33', 35') bagged a brace each. Sumit (19'), Manjeet (24'), Manish (28'), Vipin (50') and Aadil Khan(54') also chipped in with a goal each to help their team Salute Hockey Academy seal a place in the quarter-final of the tournament. Abinav Singh Bhadoriya (9', 49') scored the two goals for Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh.Hubli Hockey Academy ended their campaign with a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win against Republican Sports Club. Prajwal Shashikanth Bekkinkannavar (26') and Niketh Chandan Gagade (38') were the goalscorers for Hubli Hockey Academy, while Aryan Nitin Pagare (23') scored for Republican Sports Club in what was the final Pool F match of the tournament.In Pool G, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy also ended their tournament with a stunning 4-3 comeback win over Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. Captain Naveen Narwal (26', 59') led his team Jai Bharat Hockey Academy to victory by scoring two important goals in the match. Abhijeet Singh (38') and Sunny (42') also got on the scoresheet for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy. On the other hand, Dharaneesh P (10', 57') netted twice and Sri Hari Raam (24') scored a goal for Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy.In another Pool G match, SGPC Hockey Academy registered a clinical 4-1 win against Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy to advance to the Quarter Finals of the tournament. Onkar Singh (37', 55') starred with two goals, while Arshdeep Singh (13') and Jassimran Singh (50') scored a goal each for SGPC Hockey Academy. Gurpreet Singh (15') scored the only goal for Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy.In Pool H, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy registered a massive 16-2 win against Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy to finish the competition on a winning note.Captain Sandeep Singh (7', 15', 21', 26', 30', 50', 57', 58') was the star of the match as he scored as many as eight goals, Deepak (44', 45', 55') registered a hat-trick and Ashutosh Sharma (4', 40') and Harmandeep Singh (29', 59) each bagged a brace for Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Chandan (36') also contributed a goal in the team's big win. Dheenadayalan (14', 19'), on the other hand, was the goalscorer for Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy.In the final group stage match of the tournament, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy eased past Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy with a remarkable 9-1 win to finish on the top of Pool H.Love Kumar Kanojiya (14', 37'), Shreyas Dhupe (6', 22') and Himanshu Sanik (23', 30') each bagged a brace, while Rajat (18'), Talem Priyobarta (53') and Abdul Ahad (57') scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Anantharaj (41') scored the only goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.The quarter-finals of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 will be played on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (ANI)