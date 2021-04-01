DC announce one-year partnership with online broker OctaFX

Under the partnership, Delhi Capitals' flagship digital asset, DCTV, and all content produced under it, will be sponsored exclusively by OctaFX.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced a one-year partnership with online broker OctaFX, which comes on board as the team's "Official Trading Partner".

In the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, the first edition of the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Capitals launched DCTV, a video publishing platform that offers curated content to its combined 10.7 million social media followers. "DCTV's videos garnered a record 450 million views, the highest among all franchises, and the highest globally among all sports teams on Facebook and Instagram for September and October 2020," said the franchise in a statement.

OctaFX will sponsor six digital IPs under the DCTV umbrella -- DC All Access, DC on The Pitch, Capitals Unplugged, DC Specials, Salaam Dilli and FanCam. Apart from this, the brand will also have access to the team's marquee players for its own branding purposes.

"This association highlights the value of our digital platforms in providing sponsors visibility and access to the large and engaged audience cultivated by Delhi Capitals. OctaFX's consumer-first approach is in sync with our team's values and our strong connect with our key stakeholders -- the fans. We are honoured and grateful to receive their support on our quest for the title," said DC CEO Vinod Bisht.

