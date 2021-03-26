DC announces Cornitos as 'official snack partner'

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday announced nachos brand Cornitos as one of the team's official partners for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Cornitos logo will be worn by the team on its official playing and training jersey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cornitos on board as our official snack partner this season," said DC CEO Vinod Bisht.