DC development squad to take part in JP Atray Memorial Tournament

The 16 teams in the 50-over competition have been divided into four pools, and the top teams from each pool at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on September 11.

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Delhi Capitals' talent search wing has selected a group of players who will represent the IPL side's development squad at the All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament to be held in Mohali and Chandigarh from September 1-12.

The 16-member Delhi Capitals development squad, which will be led by Baroda T20 captain Kedar Devdhar, consists of players from a wide range of Ranji Trophy teams such as Baroda, Saurashtra, Railways, Uttar Pradesh, Services, Bihar and Delhi. The team also has players from the Delhi U-19 and U-23 sides and the Delhi Capitals Academy.

The squad was selected following a four-day selection trial. A group of 48 players from across the country took part in the trials.

Delhi Capitals' Head of Talent Search, Syed Saba Karim, said, "It's been our endeavour to give exposure to some of the experienced first-class players who have been performing at the domestic circuit and also to the young and talented players of U-19 and U-23. This will also help us to strengthen our bench strength by grooming the upcoming players from an early stage. We have identified some exceptional players in the course of these selections and look forward to seeing them perform in the tournament."

The 16 teams in the tournament are, Bihar XI, PCA Colts, Player's XI Del, HPCA, Chhattisgarh SCS, PCC, UPCA, RBI Mumbai, UTCA Chd, CAG (Del), Baroda CA, DDCA, Minerva CA Chd, Ranstar CC Delhi, MPCA and Delhi Capitals Development Squad.

Delhi Capitals Development Squad: Kedar Devdhar (c), Prerak Mankad, Dinesh Mor, Upendra Yadav, Shiva Singh, Pulkit Narang, Amod Yadav, Rahul Gehlot, Aryan Kapoor, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Rawat, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Roshan, Vikas Solanki, Vipul Choudhary and Prince Choudhary.

