DC have the players to win the title: Kaif

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) have a squad that can win the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, said assistant coach Mohammad Kaif.

DC finished runners-up last season, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final by five wickets.

"We want to go one step further this year and that's the Delhi Capitals team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL," said Kaif.