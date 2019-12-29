DDCA AGM: Justice Deepak Verma new Ombudsman; President by Jan 13

<br>"We had five points. All were adopted. Yes we had a few debates, but nothing worth mentioning," DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj told IANS.

It was a fractious AGM were lot of chaos took centrestage. Joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was allegedly manhandled by Apex Council members.

The agenda was also supposedly forced through despite dissent according to sources.

While the first two points on the agenda were accounts related, the third had re-appointment of two directors. In the fifth point, the appointment of new Ombudsman was chartered with Justice Deepak verma tasked to do the job.

"Before the 13th, we will have a new president as per Ombudsman diktat," an official said.