New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday appointed Robin Singh Jr, Parwinder Awana and Sumil Narwal in a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the 2019-20 season.

"We are happy to announce the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the domestic season 2019-20," the DDCA said in a statement.

The committee will be responsible for picking various selection panels as well as the coaching staff of the state teams.

