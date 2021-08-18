DDCA elections to be held on October 25, 26 and 27

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections, for the posts of five office-bearers as well as directors, will be held on October 25, 26 and 27.

"It is expedient to issue the schedule of elections and therefore, by the powers vested in undersigned under the Articles of Association of the Company as well as the resolutions passed on 02.07.2021, following schedule is hereby issued," said the election officer, Achal Kumar Joti, in a statement before mentioning the dates for the elections and the lead-up to it.