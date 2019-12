New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Saturday announced its 10-member league committee, formed for the 2019/20 season.

Naresh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the chairman while Mahesh Bhati is the convenor.

Others in the committee are S. Mani, Ramesh Sachdeva, Padam Chauhan, Baljeet Singh Joban, Maqsood Kareem, Sunil Chugh, Kesar Chaudhary and Dr Tamim Ahmed.

