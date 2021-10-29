DDCA: Rohan Jaitley retains presidency, Siddharth stuns Tihara for secretary's post

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley, was re-elected as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president after beating senior advocate Vikas Singh.

Jaitley polled 1,658 votes, while Vikas Singh got only 662 votes.

Former Delhi Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Verma's youngest son Siddharth Verma stunned tainted Vinod Tihara to become the new secretary.