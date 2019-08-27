DDCA to rename Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium

DDCA took to Twitter to announce the same: "Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The renaming of Delhi's famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli."

Earlier, in a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, BJP MP and former India opener Gautam Gambhir had on Monday said the Yamuna Sports Complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation building and for his love for cricket.

"May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename 'Yamuna Sports Complex' as 'Arun Jaitley Sports Complex," Gambhir had said in a tweet, while posting a copy of his letter to the Lt. Governor. Former Union Minister Jaitley passed away on August 24 after prolonged illness. BCCI administrators as well as cricketers took to social media to condole the demise. In fact, the Indian team had also worn black armbands as a mark of respect for Jaitley during the third day's play of the first Test between India and West Indies.