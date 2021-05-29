de Bruyn ton powers South Africa A to win

Harare, May 30 (IANS) A sizzling unbeaten century by Theunis de Bruyn helped South Africa A make a strong start to their tour of Zimbabwe as they comfortably beat the host by six wickets here on Saturday.

Batting first, the tourists conceded a hefty 319 for nine at the Harare Sports Club, but they then delivered an authoritative response by charging to the target with 43 balls to spare.