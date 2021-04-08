De Bruyne extends contract with City till 2025

London, April 8 (IANS) Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has extended his contract with Manchester City for two years to 2025, confirmed the English Premier League side.

De Bruyne, 29, has spent five-and-a-half years at City and his previous contract with the club would expire in 2023.

The playmaker has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups together with City and has gained great trust from manager Pep Guardiola.