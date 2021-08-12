De Kock rested from ODIs, Miller included for T20Is against Sri Lanka

The three-match ODI series begins on September 2. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series beginning from September 10. All matches will be at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Johannesburg, Aug 12 (IANS) South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI leg of the tour to Sri Lanka while David Miller is included in T20I leg, said the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

Miller is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the Ireland series but is expected to be fit in time to play the T20Is as CSA continues to honour him regularly.

Dwaine Pretorius has made a return to both squads after missing out on West Indies and Ireland tours due to testing positive for Covid-19. Sisanda Magala, who returned early from the Caribbean due to an ankle injury, is also in the T20I squad. Pacer Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad for the first time since August 2018 while Lungi Ngidi will miss out on the ODIs due to personal reasons.

"The Selection Panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball teams' successes in the West Indies and Ireland, we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year," said Victor Mpitsang, the CSA Convenor of selectors.

He further said, "With the many Covid-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka. I would like to wish Temba Bavuma and Mark Boucher all the best for what we know will be a challenging tour, but we have every confidence in the squads selected and the leadership behind them."

South Africa won their T20 series against reigning champions West Indies 3-2 followed by a 3-0 win against Ireland.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams

