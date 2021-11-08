Deandra Dottin smashes ton as West Indies beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 1st ODI

Karachi [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Deandra Dottin smashed a brilliant century as West Indies defeated Pakistan by 45 runs in the first women's ODI on Monday.



The West Indies opener smashed 132 off 146 balls and smoked 18 fours and two sixes following Pakistan's stand-in captain Sidra Nawaz opted to bowl after winning the toss. This was Dottin's best score in the format.

Dottin added 119 runs for the third wicket with Hayley Matthews, who scored 57 off 67 (eight fours), as their partnership set the platform for the tourists to post 253 for eight before Shemaine Campbelle scored a brisk 23 off 20.

Dottin's century and the eventual Pakistan defeat eclipsed Anam Amin's maiden five-wicket haul. The left-arm orthodox from Lahore returned five for 35 with two of her 10 overs being maiden. Anam accounted for Dottin, Rashada Williams (15 off 40), Hayley Matthews, Campbelle and Kycia Knight (six off six).

Birthday girl Fatima Sana, who came into this match after recording a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final ODI against West Indies in Antigua in July, took two for 65.

This match marked a significant moment in the 20-year-old's career as she opened the bowling for Pakistan against the very opposition to whom she bowled as a net bowler when they were in the city two years ago for three T20Is.

Pakistan crumbled in their reply. Opener Sidra Amin was caught on the last ball of the second over and one-drop Ayesha Zafar was LBW on the last ball of the eighth over. Both batters were sent packing by Shakera Selman.

Iram Javed fought back with a 34-ball 40 as she added 57 runs for the fourth wicket with Kainat Imtiaz (24 off 60), but the dismissal of the former pretty much settled the game in the visitors' favour.

Aliya Riaz top-scored with 46 off 61 (three fours). She was run out in the 47th over with Pakistan 56 runs away from the target.

The two teams will play the second ODI on Thursday at the same venue. (ANI)

